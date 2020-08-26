BURBANK (CBSLA) — Several streets in downtown Burbank will remain closed to traffic until Oct. 4 to extend the outdoor dining program, city officials announced.
“Closing sections of San Fernando has been hugely successful,” City Manager Justin Hess said Tuesday. “Our downtown restaurants are able to offer outdoor dining in a safer COVID environment that includes social distancing and fresh air.”
The following streets along San Fernando Boulevard will remain closed:
— Angeleno Avenue to Olive Avenue
— Olive Avenue to Orange Grove Avenue
— Orange Grove Avenue to Magnolia Boulevard
Angeleno Avenue, Olive Avenue, Orange Grove Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard will remain open to traffic.
The Downtown Business Improvement District advocated for the closure and provided funding for the barricades along the boulevard as well as tables, chairs, umbrellas and decor for open seating.
“We were glad to help,” BID board chair Michael Cusumano said. “The BID is here to support the viability and growth of downtown and this is something that we can partner with the city for both our businesses and residents.”
Hess’ extension of July’s emergency order will be confirmed by the City Council at a future date.
Also Wednesday, Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu proposed a motion that would make the L.A. Al Fresco program a permanent fixture throughout the city.
The program, which took effect May 29, allows restaurants to obtain temporary permits to turn parking lots, sidewalks and sometimes streets into pedestrian-only outdoor dining areas.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)