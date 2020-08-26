LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching for the gunman who killed a 40-year-old man early Wednesday in the Harbor Gateway area near Torrance.
Jimmy Jackson was standing with a group of men around 12:20 a.m. in a carport near the 1500 block of Plaza Del Amo, near Denker Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
According to witnesses in the area, a fight broke out between the men before gunshots were fired.
Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect still remains at large as of Wednesday afternoon and no description was provided.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reach out to the LAPD’s Harbor Area Homicide Unit at 310-726-7889 or 310-726-7887. Tipsters can call 310-726-7730 during non-business hours. To remain anonymous, call 800-222-8477(TIPS).
