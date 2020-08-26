CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
REDLANDS (CBSLA) — Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition after a shooting at a Redlands home early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Carlson Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to check a report of shots fired. When they arrived, three shooting victims were found inside the home, police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The second woman is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody, and a description was not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1.

