HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – Foul play is suspected in the death of a woman at a Hawthorne apartment complex Monday night.
The woman was discovered unresponsive by family members at about 8 p.m. at an apartment complex where she lived in the 14100 of South Cerise Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
She died at the scene. Her name was not released.
Deputies discovered signs of trauma and believe that foul play may have been involved.
There was no word on a motive or any suspect information. No arrests have been made.