LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rams and Chargers fans will have to stay home this season.
The Rams, Chargers and SoFi Stadium announced Tuesday that Rams and Chargers games will be held without fans in attendance until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It wasn’t clear how long the ban would be in place, but officials said if conditions improve and “we believe fans can safely attend games at SoFi Stadium, we will communicate the news at that time.”
Chargers owner Dean Spanos called the news “heartbreaking”, adding, “we are grateful for the opportunity to play NFL football this fall.”
Rams owner Stan Kroenke released this statement: “While we are doing everything to safely open SoFi Stadium and ultimately fulfill its promise to Rams fans, the NFL and to this region, we know our ability to welcome fans into the building will be guided by the wisdom of health care experts and the policies of local, state and federal government officials. Therefore, we won’t speculate on any timeline as to when fans will be able to join us. The health and well-being of our employees, community and the nation, remains our highest concern.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.