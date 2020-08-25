SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 30-year-old man claiming to be a tutor was arrested in Santa Ana Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
Police responded on Aug. 24 to the 500 block of East Pine Avenue to investigate a case of child molestation.
Officers arrested Michael Douglas Bailey of Santa Ana for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
Bailey was the victim’s tutor and frequently allowed kids from the neighborhood to enter his home to use the internet.
The victim reported being inside Bailey’s home when Bailey sexually assaulted him as he went to the restroom.
He was arrested on multiple counts of child abuse and booked at the Santa Ana Jail. Bailey posted bail which was set at $100,000.00.
Bailey does not have any affiliation with the Santa Ana Unified School District.
Detectives believe Bailey may have committed other crimes due to his actions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nick Vega at 714-245-8368 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.