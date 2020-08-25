RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shot and killed a person who was suspected of stabbing a man at a Rancho Cucamonga home.
According to the department, deputies were initially called out to a residence in the 9400 block of Fairway View Place at about 11:56 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they forced entry into the home and subsequently shot and killed a person suspected of stabbing a man inside the home. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the stabbing victim was taken to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The sheriff’s department said both the victim and the suspect were known to one another.
No further details were available.