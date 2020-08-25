SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information related to the arrest of a person responsible for starting fires at several businesses in Santa Monica.

A fire was started at Santa Monica Tobacco, located at 1434 Fourth Street, around 3:20 p.m. on May 31.

Another fire was also started the same evening at REI, 402 Santa Monica Blvd., around 3:40 p.m., by what appears to be the same female, during civil unrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Santa Monica Police Department shared images of the suspect Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying her while offering $5,000 for information.

#BREAKING: ATF & @SantaMonicaPD offer $5k reward for info on female who started fires May 31 at retail stores in Santa Monica. Suspect has tattoo of Africa on her left shoulder. Have info call SMPD (310) 458-2201 ext 6679 or (310) 458-8414. https://t.co/LhWHoFNv4N See video. pic.twitter.com/7mtlysmZjI — ATF Los Angeles (@LosAngelesATF) August 25, 2020

The suspect is a black female who has a tattoo of Africa on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Santa Monica Police Department Detective D. Chabot at 310-458-2201 Ext. 6679, Sergeant C. Green at 310-458-8414, or the Watch Commander at (310) 458-2249.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the ATF Los Angeles Field Division and Santa Monica Police Department.