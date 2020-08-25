SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s second COVID-19 testing super site will open Wednesday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, county officials announced Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, Orange County residents who meet the Public Health criteria may register for an appointment online at occovid19.ochealthinfo.com.

The Costa Mesa site will open on Wednesday, August 26, and will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second supersite comes just six weeks after the county opened the Anaheim super site at the Anaheim Convention Center.

“I’m so pleased that we are opening this new test site to offer additional convenient access to testing for our residents, particularly for those within my district,” said Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District.

“Testing is one of the keys to our ability to slow the spread of the virus and still go about our business of getting back to work and enjoying life in our community.”

The site, 360 Clinic, will provide no-out-of-pocket cost testing leveraging personal insurance reimbursements and federal government assistance for the uninsured, with additional financial support from the County.

“This new site in Costa Mesa bolsters our local testing capacity, enabling more symptomatic and asymptomatic Orange County residents within priority groups, to access free contactless testing with quick turnaround times on results,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District.

Tests will be available for individuals prioritized for testing by the California Department of Public Health:

People with symptoms

Close contacts with people known to have COVID-19

Healthcare workers, first responders

Residents and employees of congregate living facilities

Essential workers (grocery store, food supply, utility workers, public employees and teachers)

“There are three key messages we want to convey to people who may have been reluctant to get tests – particularly at our super sites,” said Third District Supervisor Donald P. Wagner.

“1. Wait times in your car are generally no more than 30 minutes. 2. The tests are self- administered, safe, easy and pain-free. 3. Results are available in 24 to 48 hours so you can quickly determine whether you test positive for COVID-19 or not and plan accordingly.”

Participants will be asked to provide their contact information along with their health insurance information, if available, when selecting their appointment date and time.

Once registered, residents will receive a confirmation text or email that will be required at appointment.