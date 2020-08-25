(CBS Local)– “Reno 911” has been on quite a journey since it first started on Comedy Central in 2003. Like so many other shows and movies, the cast decided to join forces again and reboot the show on the mobile streaming platform Quibi. The first three episodes of “Reno 911: Part 2” are streaming now and one person who is extremely excited about that is Niecy Nash.

The actor has always been the one to send emails to fellow cast members like Thomas Lennon, Cedric Yarbrough, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Wendi McLendon-Covey and other about getting the band back together to create some more hilarious sketch comedy.

“We did six seasons, a movie, took a very long hiatus and now we’re back,” said Nash in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “That’s the crazy part and the whole thing was really interesting because I had never done improv or sketch or any of it. I was brand spanking new. I almost didn’t get the job. When I was waiting for the audition, it was taking too long. I’m so lucky that they gave me a chance.”

Nash made a name for herself by playing Deputy Raineesha Williams and a whole new generation of television watchers will get to see her in new episodes of the show that are 5-10 minutes on Quibi. The actor says the transition from long form to short form was an easy one for her and the cast.

“We were already shooting the show in short bits,” said Nash. “It was easy to shoot it the way we shoot it and then chop it up. Putting the gang back together… they don’t have to officially give me credit, but I give myself credit for putting the whole band back together. Every year, like two or three times a year, I would email everyone saying ‘hey guys, we should put the band back together.’ I kept saying it and eventually the universe responded in time.

Nash has been blown away over the years by the cult following of “Reno 911.” In fact, she still has the entire costume for Deputy Williams in her house.

“We just thought we were crazy kids running around in Carson, California and people got wind of it,” said Nash. “They leaned in. I could’ve dressed the part for you. I got it all up there. I got the baby hair, the big booty, I got a gun, I got all of it.”

