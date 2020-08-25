MALIBU (CBSLA) — One person was killed and another person was injured Tuesday after a vehicle tumbled about 100 feet off the side of a canyon road near Malibu.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at 3:51 p.m. that a car went over the side of the road near Stunt and Schueren roads and tumbled down about 100 feet.
Rescue crews arrived to find one person dead and a second person trapped in the wreckage.
The survivor was extracted from the vehicle and was in “severe distress” when airlifted to a hospital, the fire department reported.
Stunt Road was closed between Mulholland Highway and Schueren Road and expected to stay closed until about 8 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
