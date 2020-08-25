LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Long Beach man faces charges of indecent exposure and stalking eight women, including two teenage girls, in several incidents in Long Beach, Santa Monica, and Los Angeles.
David Leon Lopez, 34, pleaded not guilty Monday to five counts of indecent exposure, four counts of stalking, and one count of contact with a minor for a sexual offense.
Lopez was arrested last Thursday, following an investigation of a social media post of an exposure incident on May 10. Detectives were subsequently able to connect the suspect’s vehicle to six more incidents in Long Beach.
Those incidents include:
- A report of a man masturbating in his car on Wardlow Road and Golden Avenue on Oct. 1, 2019.
- A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman walking in the area of Harding Street and Atlantic Avenue who reported a man in his car masturbating and following them on Oct. 1, 2019.
- A woman who told police she saw a man masturbating in his car in the area of Spring Street and Studebaker Road on May 25.
- A report of a man exposing himself in a vehicle while following a 15-year-old girl in the area of Atherton Street and Palo Verde Avenue on July 9.
- A woman walking on Aug. 2 in the area of Palo Verde Avenue and Spring Street who reported being followed by a man matching the description in previous incidents.
The man described in each incident was believed be driving a silver 2018 Ford Mustang with a California license plate #8GFE158. He was described as a Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, eyeglasses and a mustache.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Lopez is also believed to be involved in incidents in Los Angeles and Santa Monica.
Lopez is being held on $600,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 14. If convicted as charged, he faces up to seven and a half years in county jail.
Anyone with information about Lopez can contact the Long Beach police Drug Investigations Section at (561) 570-5550.
