LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Traffic scofflaws can relax – the grace period for traffic and non-traffic infraction has been extended another 90 days.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced that any traffic and non-traffic infraction matters that were scheduled to appear in any clerk’s office through Oct. 14 will be continued for 90 days.
The extension is an effort to help “those who may have been negatively affected during this public health and economic crisis,” Brazile said in a statement. “We want to give people more time to take care of their tickets during this unprecedented crisis.”
Court proceedings largely ground to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which also hit several industries hard throughout Southern California.
New court dates will be mailed to defendants. In-person services at any LA County courthouse must be prescheduled with an appointment.
Traffic infraction defendants who have a suspended driver’s license due to unpaid tickets can call the court to set a future hearing date and immediately have the court request a release of their driver’s license hold from the DMV.