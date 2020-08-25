LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Ink Master” star Daniel Silva was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the May 10 crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the 27-year-old North Hollywood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail, five years of formal probation, 250 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence of four years — which can be imposed if Silva violates the terms of his probation.
Last month, Silva entered a plea of no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter for killing 25-year-old La Barrie, a passenger in his McLaren sports car, by crashing into a tree in Valley Village.
The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Traffic Station.