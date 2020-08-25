CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Ink Master” star Daniel Silva was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the May 10 crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie.

According to police, Daniel Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and tree in Valley Village. (credit: CBS)

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the 27-year-old North Hollywood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail, five years of formal probation, 250 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence of four years — which can be imposed if Silva violates the terms of his probation.

Last month, Silva entered a plea of no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter for killing 25-year-old La Barrie, a passenger in his McLaren sports car, by crashing into a tree in Valley Village.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Traffic Station.

