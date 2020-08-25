LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A crash ignited a brush fire along the 2 Freeway in Eagle Rock Tuesday.
Sparks from a traffic collision in the 2700 block of West Broadway in Eagle Rock were carried by the wind into brush at about 1:40 p.m., according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Video from the scene showed a black 4-door sedan with front-end damage and flames coming from its engine compartment in front of a burning hillside. Much of the brush was already blackened, and several trees were burning.
Firefighters from both Los Angeles and Glendale battled the blaze, and several water drops helped contain the spread of the flames.
The northbound 2 Freeway transition road to the eastbound 134 Freeway remains closed until further notice.