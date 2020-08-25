LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Studio City neighborhood will be sprayed with pesticide Thursday due to high numbers of West Nile Virus-infected mosquitoes recorded there.

Since June 18, seven mosquito samples taken in Studio City have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District.

The only neighborhoods with high numbers are North Hollywood, Valley Village and Pico Rivera, each of which has recorded eight positive tests.

The spray will take place Thursday morning between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the neighborhood bordered by the Los Angeles River to the south, Colfax Avenue to the west, Moorpark Street to the north and Tujunga Avenue to the west.

Crews will use a truck to spray VectoBac WDG, which does not pose a threat to people or pets, the GLACVCD said in a news release Tuesday. It is also safe for organic plants and won’t damage finishes on cars and homes.

“While mosquito activity is increasing throughout the county, this particular area in Studio City has just the right conditions for this treatment application to be the most effective,” said Susanne Kluh, director of scientific-technical services for GLACVCD, in a statement.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health earlier this month reported its first WNV related death of 2020. An elderly resident of South L.A. was hospitalized and died from WNV-associated neuro-invasive disease.

To help curb the spread of mosquitoes, residents are advised to remove or actively replace any standing water in and around their homes.

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms of WNV can include fever, body aches, rash, nausea, vomiting and headaches, but many people who are infected may not show any symptoms. In rare cases patients can develop more serious problems, such as brain inflammation or paralysis.