SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police in South Pasadena asked for help Monday identifying a carjacking and arson suspect.
A composite sketch was released of a carjacker who tried to take a car from a driver at about 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 16. Police say the victim was on her cell phone while parked in the 1800 block of State Street when the man walked up and started to hit the driver’s side window with his shirt wrapped around his fist.
After a few attempts, the man walked away. Police say he came back with a rock to shatter the driver’s side window, then dragged the victim out of the vehicle and got in.
When he was not able to start the vehicle, he got out and ran away.
The same man may have been involved in a vehicle fire that was spotted by police officers near an adjacent apartment complex in the 1700 block of State Street as they arrived to respond to the carjacking report.
Anyone with information about the man can contact South Pasadena police detectives at (626) 403-7280.