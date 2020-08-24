LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A portion of the Hollywood Boulevard will be shut down for the next week beginning Monday in order for crews to install a permanent Black Lives Matter mural which will serve as a permanent tribute to one of the largest demonstrations the neighborhood has ever seen.
A one-block section of Hollywood Boulevard is closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive, which includes the stretch of road outside the TCL Chinese and El Capitan theatres.
The closure will last through Sunday, Aug. 30 while StreetsLA workers install the mural.
Earlier this summer, in the wake of the George Floyd killing, the words “All Black Lives Matter” were painted with the colors of the Rainbow Flag and Transgender Pride Flag for a massive June 13 anti-racism march which brought out tens of thousands of people marching in solidarity with the LGBTQ community to call for justice for black LGBTQ people.
A few days later, city crews began to scrub off the mural before L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell ordered they stop after having only removed three letters.
O’Farrell introduced a motion for a permanent commemoration for the march, which was passed by the council on Aug. 19.
“Today, after years and years of violence against our Black and Queer communities, we are creating the first memoralized space in Los Angeles dedicated to transgender people of color,” O’Farrell said in a statement Friday.