PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A Palmdale mother of six was in critical condition Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, while her children isolated at home after also testing positive.

Brenda Martinez, 43, has been hospitalized for a week, according to her sister-in-law Crystal Acosta Torres who also said Martinez been in critical condition for the past three days.

Family members said Martinez, who has underlying health conditions, tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was isolating at home until she started having trouble breathing and went to the hospital.

With Martinez unable to care for her six children — ages 2 to 19 — Acosta Torres set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of her eldest nephew Juan Jose Martinez, so he could cover the cost of care for his younger siblings.

“They need to pay their rent for this month and their bills for food and stuff,” Acosta Torres said. “It’s for the kids, because they don’t have anyone.”

She said the children’s father was not able to help, though she and other family members have been dropping off supplies at the home where the children, some experiencing minor symptoms, are isolating — unable to visit their mother.

Since Acosta Torres starting the fundraising effort, more than $2,500 has been raised.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone. My nephew is grateful because this is a lot while he’s making these decisions for his mom and taking care of his siblings while she continues to fight for her life,” she said. “It’s hard for the family, and we want to thank everyone for helping where they can. Our family truly appreciates everyone who has donated for my nieces and nephews.”

