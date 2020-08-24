Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man was stabbed and killed outside an apartment complex in Venice Sunday night.
The victim was in an argument with the suspect in 500 block of North Venice Boulevard when he was stabbed at around 9:30 p.m., Los Angeles police said.
The suspect fled, and officers arrived to find the victim dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.
There was no description of the suspect or a motive in the attack. It is not believed to be gang-related, police said.
