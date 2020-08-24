Kobe Bryant Day: Southland Honors Lakers Icon MondayWhen the Lakers face the Blazers Monday night for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series, they will be wearing "Black Mamba" jerseys in tribute of Kobe.

'Our Lives Feel So Empty Without You And Gigi': Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Tribute To Kobe On BirthdayVanessa Bryant shared a touching tribute to her late husband Kobe on what would have marked his 42nd birthday on Sunday.

Rams Fans Can Help Fill SoFi Stadium With Cutouts Of ThemselvesFans of the Los Angeles Rams can now purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves to help fill SoFi Stadium for the Sept. 13 home-opener against the Dallas Cowboys and for games held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.