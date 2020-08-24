RIALTO (CBSLA) – The Rialto Unified School District in San Bernardino County has been forced to temporarily suspend virtual instruction after its system was hit with a malware attack.
The K-12 district announced on its website Sunday night that as a result of the attack, it shut down its network and has been forced to suspend online classes.
“RUSD instruction will be suspended until further notice, while we investigate the nature and scope of the malware,” the district said in a statement on its website.
It’s unclear when classes will resume.
“We will provide additional updates on our response to this event in the coming days, including our plans for exchanging specific devices,” the district added.
RUSD has 28 schools and serves about 25,000 students.
