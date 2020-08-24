LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles family is hoping for answers soon about what happened to Francisco Aguilar after his trip to Mexico.

Aguilar is a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department, and he visits Mexico often to look after his condo.

The family said he always checks in with them, but this time around, they said communication suddenly stopped on Friday, and when some family went to look for him in person, they couldn’t find him either.

Aguilar’s brother and cousin said his condo looked like someone had ransacked the home, tables were overturned and his vehicles were also missing.

“We were on FaceTime the other day and he was on the beach and just talking to about how it was so much fun and this was a little taste of what retirement would be like for him,” his daughter Amaris said. “I just pray with every fiber in my being that my father returns to us.”

A vigil was hosted at the family’s home in Montebello as they continue to push for answers and lean on each other for support during this uncertain time.

“I don’t know if I can take it, he’s my first child,” said Aguilar’s mother Martha Carmona Aguilar.

Aguilar’s daughters on Monday asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to get involved in the search for their father.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation, which at this time is being led by authorities in Mexico.