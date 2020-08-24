LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — First baseman Cody Bellinger celebrated Kobe Bryant’s birthday Sunday in true Dodgers fashion, by knocking out his 8th home run on his 24th hit of the year.

“Cody’s 8th homer on his 24th hit of the year. We can’t make this up,” the team wrote on Instagram.

Fans commented on the photo saying, “Kobe watching over our boys in blue today,” and “It’s a sign. #mambamentality.”

During the Sunday afternoon game against the Colorado Rockies, the Los Angeles Dodgers honored the memories of Kobe and Gianna Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

During ceremonies before the 11-3 victory, players donned Kobe Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys and the team played a tribute video narrated by retired broadcaster Vin Scully.

“Kobe demonstrated that he was a man of many talents,” Scully said. “He was a champion, a mentor, a creative force, an advocate.

“Kobe was also a husband and a father to four wonderful girls. The warrior that we knew as `The Black Mamba’ was a sweetheart to his wife Vanessa and a proud ‘Girl Dad’ to Natalia, Bianka, Capri and his daughter known as ‘the Mambacita,’ Gianna.”

“Gigi was worthy of her dad’s nickname. She shared his passion for basketball and so much more. He in turn wanted her to have every opportunity to succeed, and he believed that the women’s game deserved as much respect and support as the men received.”

Bryant’s No. 24 and Gianna’s youth basketball No. 2 were painted on the pitcher’s mound.

Kobe Bryant day was celebrated in Los Angeles and Orange County on Monday, August 24.

