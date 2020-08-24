Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Can’t decide which Kobe-era jersey is your favorite?
Nike is bringing back its “Black Mamba”-inspired Lakers City Edition uniform in honor of Kobe Bryant Day (Aug. 24).
First released in 2017, the jersey – co-designed by Bryant himself – features a snakeskin print on a black interior, along with the Lakers iconic 3-D-style lettering and the scoop neck from the Showtime era jerseys.
And for the first time, both of Kobe’s retired numbers will be on the same jersey – 8 on the front and 24 on the back – along with Bryant’s name.
But you may not be able to wear it anytime soon: the jersey was sold out on Nike’s website as of Monday morning.