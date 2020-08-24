LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — Peek It Up, a 3-year-old quarter horse filly, has been euthanized after going down in in Saturday night’s last race at Los Alamitos.

The horse becomes the 23rd horse to die in a racing or training injury at the Cypress track this year.

Jockey Vinnie Bednar was also injured from being thrown to the track when Peek It Up went down. Los Alamitos officials say Bednar was taken to a hospital Saturday night, and was conscious and alert Sunday.

Video of the race, which has since been removed by the track, shows the horse, wearing a #6, running on the outside when her left front leg collapses and she slams face-first into the turf. Bednar is also thrown hard to the turf.

Los Alamitos provides video replay of its Saturday night races, but the eighth race is marked unavailable.

In addition to the 23 racing and training deaths, at least 11 other racehorses have died from other’ causes at Los Alamitos Race Course in 2020, according to state records. The California Horse Racing Board placed Los Alamitos on probation in July, but the group later approved a plan aimed at increasing safety and equine-oversight at the track.

Los Alamitos continues to race horses without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)