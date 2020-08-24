Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday it had not filed charges against the men accused in an alleged hate crime attack that happened last week in Hollywood.
According to the D.A.’s office, the case was sent back to the Los Angeles Police Department for further investigation into the robbery and attack that was captured on cell phone video.
Last Thursday, Carlton Callway, 29, and Willie Walker were arrested in connection with the attack on three transgender women — including YouTube star Eden Estrada, who goes by Eden the Doll.
Police said they were still looking for a third suspect, identified as Davion Williams.