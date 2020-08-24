Comments (13)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least 43 USC students living in off-campus housing have tested positive for coronavirus.
The 43 cases occurred among students living in the University Park campus community, the school disclosed in a letter to students’ families.
More than 100 students have been asked to quarantine.
The outbreak was first reported by the USC student paper the Daily Trojan.
USC began its fall semester last week with nearly all its classes in a virtual format, the only exception being for clinical education.
Students who are living nearby are asked to get tested on a regular basis through the school’s partnership with Color, a COVID-19 testing company.
CBSLA has reached out to USC for more information on the outbreak.