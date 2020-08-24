No. 8 Or No. 24? 'Mamba' Jersey Sports Both Kobe Bryant NumbersNike is bringing back its "Black Mamba"-inspired Lakers City Edition uniform in honor of Kobe Bryant Day (Aug. 24).

City Council Proposal Would Rename Street Near Staples Center After Kobe BryantAn approximately 3-mile stretch of Figueroa between Staples Center and Exposition Park would be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard.

Kobe Bryant Day: Southland Honors Lakers Icon MondayWhen the Lakers face the Blazers Monday night for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series, they will be wearing "Black Mamba" jerseys in tribute of Kobe.