LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A body was found near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway on Monday afternoon around 2 p.m., according to officials.
The body was described as “badly decomposed” and was located on an embankment near Centinela Avenue in the Sawtelle area, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Dustin Dimmer said.
It is unclear what led officials to the discovery or what the individual’s cause of death was.
One westbound lane of the 10 Freeway and the Centinela Avenue off-ramp were closed for the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
