LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Apple Inc. is reportedly ready to reopen some of its U.S. stores in the next week after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Bloomberg News, a “small number of stores” could reopen by the end of the month. Over 120 Apple stores shut down for a second time after COVID-19 infections jumped earlier this summer.
It’s not clear whether any of the stores planning to reopen are in Southern California.
Once open, the stores are likely operate on an appointment-only basis “for the immediate future”, Bloomberg reported. Customers and employees will be required to conduct temperature checks and wear face coverings.
Apple closed its stores globally in mid-March after an employee at Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade location tested positive for COVID-19.