LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday in honor of a 17-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting.

Oz’Taz Massey was fatally shot on August 19 while spending time with family in the front yard of their South L.A. home.

Massey, who is described as “brilliant, beautiful and introverted,” had a big smile to match his dreams of pursuing higher education.

That all came to an end when an unknown shooter opened fire on Massey right in front of his family and then drove away.

Police have not yet determined the cause of the shooting and the suspect has not been identified.

“I’m going to dearly miss him. He’s always going to be in my heart,” Massey’s mother Sonya LaRose said. “I wish he was here so I can hug him, kiss him. I didn’t get a chance to say I love him.”

Loved ones of the teenager are pleading with others who know any details about what happened to come forward.

“Black lives matter. I need you to come here today, I need you to call the news, call the police. I want justice to be served,” Massey’s aunt Carmel LaRose said. “I don’t want this boy’s life to be in vain. I want justice today. He deserves justice.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Massey’s family with funeral expenses.

The shooting remains under investigation.