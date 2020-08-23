Comments
IRVINE (CBSLA) — Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Irvine.
The crash unfolded before 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main and Culver.
Witnesses at the scene reported to police that the driver of a white Ford F-150 had fled. That vehicle was stopped soon after during a traffic stop in which Calixto Navarrete was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and other charges.
The driver a black Hyundai Elantra who had been struck was taken to the hospital where she died. She was described as a 20-year-old resident of Irvine.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Motor Officer Mike Bergstrom at 949-724-7000.