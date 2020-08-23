LAKE HUGHES (CBSLA) — Acreage remained the same for the Lake Fire from Saturday night through Sunday night at 31,089 acres, but containment has increased from 52% to 58%.
Officials previously said that full containment on the fire, for which no cause has been determined yet, is not expected until approximately September 2.
The blaze, which was first reported on August 12 in the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles National Forest, is burning northeast of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 138.
On Sunday, crews said their primary goal was to keep containment lines on the southwest edge of the fire and reduce vegetation on the forest floor.
The following areas remain under evacuation orders:
- South of Highway 138
- East of Old Ridge Route
- West of Shafer Road
- North of Pine Canyon Road / Elizabeth Lake Road
- Lake Hughes Road South of Deeswood Drive
- North of Dry Gulch Road
Residents from Pine Canyon and Kings Canyon were escorted to their homes over the weekend to retrieve any belongings that may have remained intact after the fire.
Several agencies have responded to the firefight, including CalFire, County of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, County of Los Angeles Public Works, County of Los Angeles Animal Care & Control, County of Los Angeles Parks & Recreation, Red Cross, and Southern California Edison.
The following road closures remain in effect in the Lake Hughes area:
- Three Points Road from Highway 138 to Pine Canyon Road
- Old Ridge Route from Highway 138 to Pine Canyon Road
- Lake Hughes Road from Ridge Route Road to Deeswood Drive
- Pine Canyon Road from Old Ridge Route to Shafer Road
- Dry Gulch Road from San Francisquito Canyon Road to Lake Hughes Road
For information on returning home after a wildfire and repopulating evacuation areas, visit the documents from L.A. County officials, Health Fact Sheet and Repopulation General Information.
Real-time information about the Lake Fire can also be monitored at the National Wildfire Coordinating Group website.