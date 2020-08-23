WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — Counselor to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway announced on Sunday night that she is leaving her White House post at the end of the month.

Conway said in a tweet, “I’m leaving the White House. Gratefully & humbly… God bless you all.” She attached a document with a letter about her decision to resign, which she noted was “completely my choice and my voice.”

The full statement read:

The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President. It’s been heady. It’s been humbling.

I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the Vice President and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more.

The incredible men, women and children we’ve met along the way have reaffirmed my later-in-life experience that public service can be meaningful and consequential. For all of its political differences and cultural cleavages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people. The promise of America belongs to us all.

I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.

This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.

Conway made the announcement on the same day that her husband, vocal Trump critic George Conway, also disclosed he would be withdrawing from The Lincoln Project, an organization that says it is “holding accountable those who would violate their oaths to the Constitution and would put others before Americans.”

George Conway said he still supports the mission of The Lincoln Project which its website states is to “defeat Trump and Trumpism” but has made the decision to leave to “devote more time to family matters.” He said he will also be taking a Twitter hiatus as well.

The announcement from the Conways comes on the eve of the Republican National Convention, where Kellyanne is scheduled to speak and a day after the couple’s daughter Claudia Conway said on Twitter that she is going to seek emancipation from her parents, who she disagrees with politically. The 15-year-old said she has come to the decision due to “years of childhood abuse and trauma.”

Emancipation is the process of minors being removed from the legal custody of their parents.