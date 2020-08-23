LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 20-year veteran firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department is missing abroad after a weekend trip to Mexico.

Francisco Aguilar was last heard from on Friday, August 21 after going to his condo in Rosarito, Mexico.

Loved ones say when Aguilar is away he usually checks in with them, but he has not answered any calls since Friday morning.

“As a family, we’re very devastated,” said his daughter Bella. “This is very unlike him. He has always checked with us whenever he arrives in Mexico.”

Aguilar’s mother Martha Carmona said the three days since she has heard from her son have felt like a “nightmare.”

Aguilar’s brother Gabriel went to Mexico to help search but only found Aguilar’s condo in disarray as if it had been ransacked and his brother’s cars missing.

“We haven’t been able to find him and we are fearing for the worst,” Carmona said.

Authorities in Mexico are investigating Aguilar’s disappearance. The FBI said it is contact with Mexican officials and will continue to provide resources and assistance as needed.