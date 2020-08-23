LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,098 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and eight additional deaths, citing reporting delays over the weekend for the “lower number of cases and deaths.”

Officials continue to encourage county residents to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings of any size with people outside their household.

Meanwhile, parks, trails and other outdoor recreation facilities are open throughout the county to encourage activity that can allow for coronavirus distancing and safety protocols to still be followed.

A previous health order calling for the closure of indoor operations at restaurants, houses of worship, gyms and fitness centers, museums, hair salons and barbershops, remains in effect.

To date, L.A. County Public Health has identified 231,695 positive cases of coronavirus across L.A. County and a total of 5,545 deaths.

There are currently 1,247 patients hospitalized, and 33% of them are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Officials said on Sunday that upon further investigation, 65 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Coronavirus testing results are available for 2,182,882 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

For county residents who have tested positive for coronavirus and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473.

Residents who do not have coronavirus but would like access to resources and more information can call 211.