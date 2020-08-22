LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials announced Saturday that there have been 48 new deaths and 1,644 new cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, adding that younger residents continue to make up a majority of the positive cases.

Of the new cases, 71 percent were under the age of 50, and those between 30-49 had the highest number of new cases as compared to all age groups within the county.

“Though there are promising signs that our collective efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working, we are sad to report today that more Angelenos have lost their lives to COVID-19, and their loved ones are in our hearts as they mourn,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

Ferrer urged the public to continue to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

“As we begin another hot summer weekend in Southern California, it’s important that we remain mindful of all the precautions we have to continue to take if we want to decrease community transmission enough to re-open schools. Being around people who aren’t part of your household puts you and them at a greater risk for COVID-19, which is why it is so important to stay at home as much as possible and avoid all gatherings, of any size, with people who are not part of your household. When you go outside for exercise and to enjoy the beautiful outdoors, wear a face covering, avoid crowds and stay a safe distance away from others,” she said.