GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted homicide of an Anaheim man.
Antonio Garcia, 21, of Garden Grove stands accused of shooting a 24-year-old man just after 10 a.m. Friday at 13202 Brookhurst.
It was there that officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene, they located the victim who had two gunshots to his upper torso.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Garcia was later taken into custody.
Police say a handgun similar to the one allegedly used in the shooting was found in the vehicle at the time of vehicle stop that resulted in the suspect’s arrest.
An investigation continues. Anyone with more information was asked to call Detective Lazenby at 714-741-5856.