LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — Orange County could come off the state’s COVID-19 watch list as soon as Sunday.
Los Alamitos Unified is the first school and only school district within the county to receive a waiver to resume in-person learning.
The waiver only applies to elementary school students and does not apply to special education classes at three of the district’s campuses.
At least two dozen other private schools across the county have been given approval by state and local health officials to welcome K to 6th grade students back to school.