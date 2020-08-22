LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A UCLA professor and author held a drive-in book reading on the Sunset Strip on Saturday.

It was the first-ever event of its kind at this location, and for many people, it brought back memories of Los Angeles in the 1960s and 1970s.

Ensuring physical distancing, people parked in their cars and listened as local author and digital humanities professor Peter Lunenfeld read live from his new book, “City at the Edge of Forever: Los Angeles Reimagined.”

Lunenfeld already had plans to release the book before the pandemic struck, but he was still devoted to getting his work out there, considering both safety and accessibility.

“So he came up with this idea of having a drive-in ready and enabling people to keep social distance and remain in their cars but also get to hear him through the radio,” said his wife Susan Kandel.

The ticketed event was held in the parking lot of the iconic Tower Records right across the street from a long-standing book store, Book Soup.

“It’s really hard bc people who write books like to see their books in book stores,” Kandel said. “People going in and getting a chance to see what they’ve done, but obviously that’s not happening so there’s really a shortage of ways to make people aware of what’s out there.”

Participants seemed to have enjoyed the pandemic version of the live reading but Lunenfeld has not yet said if there are any plans in the work to host similar events in the future.