BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of one of their own.
Soo H. Kim, a West Hollywood Sheriff’s deputy, died at his home in Santa Clarita. On Friday night, a procession was held in memory Kim, whose cause of death has not yet been determined.
The department issued the following statement:
“LASD is deeply saddened to announce the death of Deputy Soo H. Kim. Soo is survived by his wife and their twin girls. Soo graduated from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy in 2012. Soon after, he worked a variety of assignments, including custody at the Pitchess Detention Center East Facility, Central Regional Detention Center, Pitchess Detention Center South Facility, Court Services at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center Courthouse, Van Nuys Courthouse and patrol at West Hollywood Station. Throughout his assignments, Deputy Kim was well liked and respected by many. He was known for his professionalism, warmhearted personality, and easy-going attitude. He always took pride in being a deputy sheriff, no matter what situation he was involved in without hesitation. As we mourn Deputy Soo H. Kim’s tremendous loss, this is a difficult time for our Department. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Deputy Kim.”