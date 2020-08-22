Comments (2)
PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A brush fire burned roughly seven acres on Saturday, coming dangerously close to the 14 Freeway in Palmdale.
The roadway was temporarily closed down as a safety precaution and traffic has been impacted.
Just before 5:30 p.m., all lanes reopened on the 14 Freeway but some delays were still expected.
It is unclear what caused the fire, but crews at the scene appeared to have gotten all of the flames under control.
No injuries or property damage have been reported.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
