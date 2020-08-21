BEAT THE HEAT:List Of Southern California Cooling Centers
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California saw a red sunrise a second day in a row Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires continuing to burn in the region.

Two smoke advisories and a special air quality advisory were extended into Friday due to elevated levels of smog and fine particulate matter, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The agency is urging people to limit their outdoor activity, especially if they have breathing or respiratory conditions.

The week-long heat wave combined with smoke from wildfires burning across the state have made California’s air quality so terrible it can be seen from space. Images from a NOAA satellite show smoke billowing from wildfires burning in Central and Northern California and blowing into Nevada and over the Pacific Ocean.

In Southern California, air quality will be unhealthy for all people in the east San Gabriel Valley, the Pomona/Walnut Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains. People with respiratory conditions should avoid going outside in the San Fernando Valley, west San Gabriel Valley and the Antelope Valley.

