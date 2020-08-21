LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California saw a red sunrise a second day in a row Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires continuing to burn in the region.
Two smoke advisories and a special air quality advisory were extended into Friday due to elevated levels of smog and fine particulate matter, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
The agency is urging people to limit their outdoor activity, especially if they have breathing or respiratory conditions.
The week-long heat wave combined with smoke from wildfires burning across the state have made California’s air quality so terrible it can be seen from space. Images from a NOAA satellite show smoke billowing from wildfires burning in Central and Northern California and blowing into Nevada and over the Pacific Ocean.
UPDATE: Yesterday evening @NOAA's #GOES17 watched as smoke continued to billow from the #CaliforniaWildfires. Many of the #fires grew rapidly overnight, and @CAL_FIRE has issued evacuation warnings for more communities. #CAwx #wildfires pic.twitter.com/mMnV0elvnu
— NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) August 21, 2020
Hundreds of wildfires are generating enormous amounts of smoke in California today. Here, NOAA's experimental HRRR-Smoke model depicts how thick the smoke will be and how far it will travel from Aug. 20 – 22 in UTC time (which is 7 hours ahead of PT) #CaliforniaFires #FireWx pic.twitter.com/X0AamcKUbx
— NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) August 20, 2020
In Southern California, air quality will be unhealthy for all people in the east San Gabriel Valley, the Pomona/Walnut Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains. People with respiratory conditions should avoid going outside in the San Fernando Valley, west San Gabriel Valley and the Antelope Valley.