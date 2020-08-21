LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 474 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 43,943 confirmed cases and 629 deaths. An estimated 35,704 people have recovered.
As of Wednesday, the county’s latest update, 418 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 123 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 138 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 9,695 cases and 102 deaths.
Officials said 72 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday with 28 being treated in intensive care units. There were 8,032 reported recoveries and 1,561 active cases.
As of Friday evening, 333,877 San Bernardino County and 141,759 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.