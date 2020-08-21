COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Fans of the OC Fair won’t have to miss out on their food fix this year after all.
Beginning Aug. 28, the Fair Food Drive-Thru will offer summer treats from four food vendors bringing a taste of the OC Fair to go.
The drive-thru will run on Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Guests can head to the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa and choose from special menus from one or all of the following:
- Cathy’s Cookies
- Dippin’ Dots
- Hawaiian Chicken Bowl
- Hot Dog on a Stick
Menu items include turkey legs, teriyaki chicken bowls, hot dog and cheese dog on a stick, and chocolate chip cookies.
Guests will enter through Gate 1 off Fair Drive and will be directed toward the order lane or passing lane. Guests will be required to stay in their vehicle and wear a mask while ordering from the vendor.
Credit card payment is preferred and no walkups or parking will be allowed.
See a map and full menu at ocfair.com/drivethru.