MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — The body of Marine Lance Cpl. Marco Barranco will be brought home to be laid to rest next week.
Barranco, 21, was on a training mission on an amphibious assault vehicle when it began to take on water and eventually sank off the coast of San Clemente Island. He was one of eight who died in the training accident.
Barranco’s body will be brought home to Montebello Monday. While only family will be allowed to greet his body at the airport, the community is being invited to line the route with flags to honor Barranco as he is taken to Risher Mortuary, 1316 W. Whittier Blvd., in Montebello. He is expected to arrive between 2 and 2:30 p.m., said Laura Herzog of Honoring Our Fallen.
The route Barranco’s body will take will take the eastbound 105 Freeway to the northbound 710 Freeway. The caravan will exit Olympic Boulevard, take Garfield to Whittier Boulevard, where Risher Mortuary is located.