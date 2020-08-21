LUCERNE VALLEY (CBSLA) — An elementary school in San Bernardino has reopened for in-person instruction, one of the first in the state to reopen to students.
Lucerne Valley Elementary School reopened Thursday with a hybrid model after getting a waiver to resume classes.
Parents had the option to keep their kids at home full-time for distance learning, or attend in-person classes twice a week. The in-person days are also split up, to limit the number of students on campus.
Having the option was a relief to parent Anita Mooyman.
“I think physically and mentally, it’s good for them to be back on campus, even if it’s just two days a week,” she said.
In one class, a teacher was seen wearing a clear face shield, while teaching children spaced out on a rug. Plastic dividers are placed on every other desk behind them.
Lucerne Valley’s COVID-19 rate is below the state’s recommended threshold at about 56.8 per 100,000, but the county’s overall case rate is about three times higher.