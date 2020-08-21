HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Hollywood Boulevard, from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive, will close next week for the installation of a permanent street mural commemorating the June 14 All Black Lives Matter march.

“Today, after years and years of violence against our Black and queer communities, we are creating the first memorialized space in Los Angeles dedicated to transgender people of color,” Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who is openly gay, said. “As the site of the first nationally recognized Gay Pride Parade in the nation, Hollywood must be and will be the safe space designated for this landmark distinction.”

O’Farrell and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation took part in the installation of an officials city of Los Angeles sign to also commemorate the march.

“StreetsLA, with a mission to enhance the quality of life for all, is proud to be part of commemorating the All Black Lives Matter demonstration,” Adel Hagekhalil, executive director and general manager of StreetsLA, said. “Streets connect people. This street installation is a reminder for us to join hands, hearts and minds to make our communities safer with opportunity, freedom and justice for all.”

The original mural was completed with the help of hundreds of volunteers who descended on Hollywood Boulevard June 13 to paint the words “All Black Lives Matter” in the colors of the Transgender, Non-Binary and Pride flags.

“The installation of the ‘All Black Lives Matter’ commemorative sign on Hollywood Boulevard was extremely emotional for me as a Black trans man,” Luckie Alexander, the mural’s artist, said. “This is something that will let our Black LGBTQ+ community, especially our Black trans siblings, know they are seen, valid and valued.”

The project is a partnership between O’Farrell, StreetsLA, the LADOT, Black LGBTQ+ Activists for Change and other local community members.

StreetsLA crews will close the portion of the street Monday and are expected to complete the work by next Friday, which O’Farrell said would be similar to the original street painting project.

