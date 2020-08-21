LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,759 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 46 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 229,054 reported cases and 5,491 deaths.

Health officials also reported nine additional cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, also called MIS-C, bringing the total number of cases to 25.

Of those 25 MIS-C cases, 28% were reported in children under 5, 44% were in children between the ages of 6 and 12 and 28% were in children between the ages of 13 and 20. The majority of cases, 68%, were reported in Latinx children. None of the children diagnosed with the illness have died in L.A. County.

The condition affects children under 21 who might have been exposed to COVID-19 or have had the illness and causes different body parts to become inflamed and can lead to lifelong health impacts.

Of the newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 72% were reported in people under the age of 50 and one of the newly reported deaths was a person between the ages of 18 and 29, the health department said.

“Today we report another death that occurred in a young adult under the age of 29,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “This is a reminder that the risk for having negative outcomes due to COVID-19 is for all ages. No matter how young you are, this virus can be deadly.”

Of the remainder of the newly reported deaths, 18 were over the age of 80, 15 were between the ages of 65 and 79, nine were between the ages of 50 and 64 and two were between the ages of 30 and 49.

As of Friday, health officials said 1,347 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized with 32% being treated in intensive care units.

With testing results available for nearly 2.15 million people, the county’s positivity rate was holding steady at 10%.

Health officials also announced that a dedicated call line has been set up for people who receive a positive lab result. Those who have tested positive, and have not yet heard from a public health specialist, were encouraged to call 833-540-0473.