VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A fire victim in Van Nuys was wheeled away to an ambulance for evaluation Friday after a fire erupted inside a home.
Flames were shooting from the roof of a residence on the 7100 block of north Mammoth Avenue.
Fire crews said they had to get around excessive storage conditions inside the structure to fight the flames.
The fire extended into the attic but was prevented from spreading to any neighboring residences.
Crews conducted a primary and secondary search inside the structure and located no occupants.
There were no immediate details on what sparked the fire though Los Angeles Fire Department Arson section responded for an investigation.